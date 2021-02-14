KP reports 197 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

PESHAWAR: The province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported four new deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the numbers shared by the provincial health department, the new Covid deaths today have hiked the death toll in the province to 1,995.

As many as 197 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the province in the last 24 hours, according to the provincial health department.

It noted that total active cases in the province with today’s addition stand at 69, 779.

Pakistan Covid cases

The coronavirus claimed 31 more lives as another 1,404 people tested positive for the deadly disease during the past 24 hours across Pakistan.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,404 new infections surfaced after 34,475 samples were tested during this period. The positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 4.07 per cent.

The countrywide death toll has jumped to 12,307 while the total number of confirmed cases stands at 563,029.

The number of active cases has come down to 25,635 as over 523,000 people have recuperated from the disease.

