KP reports eight more coronavirus deaths, 583 fresh Covid cases

PESHAWAR: At least eight more people died of COVID-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 583 tested positive during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed patients diagnosed with the infection to 81,787.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, eight more patients of coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in the province, taking the total death toll to 2,246.

Meanwhile, 583 people tested positive for the COVID-19 during the same period, raising the tally of such patients in the province to 81,787.

The report said so far 73,171 people recovered from the disease throughout the province with 223 recovered during the past 24 hours.

Out of 583 new cases, 327 were reported alone from Peshawar.

Earlier on Monday, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government decided to widen the scope of the Covid-19 vaccination facility.

According to sources, the KP government announced to open a walk-in coronavirus vaccination facility for senior citizens above 60 years of age, health workers and rescue 1122 officials.

Earlier, it was the case that the people above the age of 60 years will have to first send a text message to avail the vaccine registration and once they get their code and dates for the day they will be scheduled to get their shots, they must be present in the centers.

