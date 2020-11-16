PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health researchers in a case study detected re-infection of COVID-19, ARY News reported on Monday.

As Pakistan undergoing the second wave of novel coronavirus, a group of Khyber Medical University researchers have found the first instance of COVID-19 re-infection.

According to the research released by the health experts an employee of the health department, who was found positive of novel coronavirus on June 06 this year was diagnosed with coronavirus again.

The health worker had developed flu-like illness before testing positive for coronavirus on June 6 and was cleared of the disease on June 19, but four months and 13 days later, he was re-infected.

The virus symptoms were severe in the re-infection case, which was detected during a study carried out by a team of researchers.

The winter season was suitable for many respiratory viruses and could cause the coronavirus to spread, experts said and advised measures to control and prevent the virus.

Comments

comments