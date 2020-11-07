KP signs agreement to rehabilitate nine archaeological sites

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has launched a project for the protection and up-gradation of nine archaeological sites, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The government has prepared the Integrated Tourism Development Project in collaboration with the World Bank and the International Development Association aimed at promotion of tourism in the province.

The KP government has launched $70 million project for protection and up-gradation of nine archaeological sites to promote religious tourism.

Under the agreement, the sites to be rehabilitated are of global importance, provincial Tourism Department said.

The archaeological sites to be rehabilitated included the Bhamala Khanpur, Shapola Stupa and Jamrud Fort in Khyber District, three historic mosques in Swat including the historic Kalam Mosque, Pashmal Mosque, Udigram Mosque, Hund Museum Swabi, Chakdara Museum Lower Dir and Mardan Museum.

Before 9/11, a large number of tourists were visiting Buddhist places of worship in KP, but due to the poor law and order, the number of tourists decreased, officials said.

“After the law and order situation improved, the arrival of tourists from Korea, Japan and Thailand has resumed, but now the coronavirus has again reduced the arrival of tourists,” they stated.

The activities undertaken under the agreement include conservation work, preservation of existing archaeological remains, expansion of existing buildings, and the establishment of information centres for tourist facilities, souvenir shops, cafeterias, road construction, parking lots ect, according to officials.

