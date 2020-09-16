PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to bring amendments in the Sugar Factories Control Act 1950, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources aware about the development said that with the amendments the amount of fine over the sugar mills would be increased from Rs10,000 to Rs100,000.

The amendments are aimed to resolve the problems of farmers in the crushing season and to ensure timely payments. The amendments in this regard would be tabled before the provincial cabinet meeting, said the sources.

In the month of July, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered authorities to launch a crackdown against sugar mafia in light of the sugar inquiry commission report.

Read more: Govt orders registration of cases against beneficiaries named in sugar inquiry report

According to details, the prime minister had ordered Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch an investigation against sugar barons in light of the sugar inquiry commission report.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet had approved an action plan against sugar mafia back in June.

