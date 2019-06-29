KP Govt allocates Rs 5 billion for tourism promotion

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government today (Saturday) announced an allocation of an amount exceeding five billion rupees for promotion of tourism in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the government aims to spend Rs 3.7 billion on the construction of state of the art tourism resorts across the province.

Similarly, an estimated one hundred million rupees will be spent on establishing tourism police to provide security to foreign and local visitors.

Read More:President arrives in Gilgit-Baltistan to attend eco-tourism conference

The government is hopeful that the efforts will help bettering their socio-economic situation by means of tourism generated revenue.

Earlier, the Emir of Qatar visit on June 22 saw Memorandums of understanding being signed between the two countries with special emphasis being paid on the tourism potential of Pakistan.

Pakistan and Qatar signed a total of three MOUs for cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, tourism and financial intelligence.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza and Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council Akbar Al Baker signed the MoU on cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events.

