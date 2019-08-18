Web Analytics
At least five dead as bomb blast rocks KP’s Upper Dir

UPPER DIR: At least five persons lost their lives including a child and 14 received severe wounds following a massive bomb explosion rocked Upper Dir district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place in Gamadand area of Sheringal, an administrative unit known as Union Council, where at least five deaths were confirmed, whereas, the condition of four among injured persons declared critical.

Local police told media that a remote-controlled bomb targeted a vehicle in the area.

Rescue teams and security forces reached the location and started shifting the dead bodies and injured persons to the nearby hospital.

