Kristen Stewart speaks up about playing Diana in upcoming film

Kristen Stewart is all set to take on her latest role as Princess Diana in the upcoming film titled Spencer, and it seems like she has been taking the task very seriously.

Talking to Jimmy Kimmel on his show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stewart talked about the challenge of portraying the iconic royal. “It’s hard not to feel protective over her. She was so young… everyone’s perspective is different, and there’s no way to get everything right… what is a fact in relation to personal experience,” she said.

Kimmel then described Diana as ‘one of the most beloved figures in the history of the world’, to which Stewart added, “I feel sort of the same way about her.”

She then went on to share that she didn’t grow up with the same experience, however. “It happened really quickly. I didn’t grow up with her maybe in the same way. I was really young when she passed away.”

The 30-year-old Charlie’s Angels star also shared some details from the film. “Spencer takes place over three days, and it’s this really poetic, internal imagining of what that might have felt like, rather than giving new information,” she said.

According to Stewart, she will also not be getting the same haircut as Diana, which she described as ‘very architectural’. She will instead be opting for a wig. “We’re going to build it… I don’t think I can do it solely with my own hair,” she told Kimmel.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, and written by Steven Knight of Peaky Blinders, Spencer is set to go on floors and start filming in 2021.

