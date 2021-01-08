Saudi Arabia set to lift ban on international flights but with Covid-SOPs in place

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ministry of interior has decided to lift the temporary travel ban by the end of March on the international flights it imposed due to Covid-19, as reported on Friday by the Saudi Press Agency.

The move is set to come into force on March 31, 2021, and will include certain measures

According to the KSA interior ministry, citizens will be allowed to travel outside the Kingdom and come back when the ban eases.

Secondly, the temporary ban on international flights will be lifted with all air, sea, and land borders will reopened.

The implementation of these measures will be done in accordance with all the Standard Operating Procedures designed to curb Covid spread and the precautions laid down by the concerned committee.

Before this announcement, it was separately learned yesterday that Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce and Investment announced that expatriates will be allowed to run Saudi-owned companies.

According to Saudi media, the announcement was made after the Ministry of Justice had revoked a previous ministerial decision, which states that it is not permissible for a foreigner to manage a Saudi company or grant him any powers through a judicial order to delegate a Saudi citizen’s authorization to a foreigner in this regard.

In this connection, a circular has been issued by Dr. Walid Al Samaani, Saudi Minister of Justice.

