You can now avail Absher platform’s e-facilities when in GCC countries

RIYADH: Citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, dependents of residents, and visitors holding valid tourist visas can now make the most of the e-services being provided by Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry through its Absher platform.

The move by the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in cooperation with the National Information Center allows the new beneficiaries to register themselves on the electronic platform in order to avail the services, Jawazat said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Monday.

Jawazat also pointed out that dependents of the residents can register themselves on the platform using the resident identity numbers, while GCC citizens and those holding tourist visas can use their border entry numbers.

The registration and activation of the account can be done through self-service machines, Jawazat branches, or e-channels of Saudi banks that provide this service, Jawazat further clarified.

Separately earlier today, the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development called on employers and owners of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to document their employees’ labor contracts through the ministry’s Madad platform.

The ministry underscored the necessity of documenting contracts so that the enterprises can benefit from the services of the initiative to improve the contractual relationship.

The ministry launched the Madad platform, which provides technical solutions for SMEs in all matters related to wage-related matters.

