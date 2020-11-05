Saudi Arabia allows international airlines to fly in Umrah pilgrims

KARACHI: Sending waves of merriment across the Islamic world, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has allowed on Thursday international airlines to fly in pilgrims with valid visas which it had earlier suspended due to novel coronavirus spread, ARY News reported.

Saudi Arabia has allowed all the airlines to resume flight operations bringing in visitors with a valid visit and Umrah visas in the country.

General Authority of Civil Aviation has officially issued a notification to that effect and this applies immediately.

GACA has instructed the airlines to strictly ensure Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) implementation and has categorically stated implementation of Covid-19 SOPs extends to all sorts of travelers flying into the Kingdom.

It may be noted that since the suspension was imposed on flight operations in the country, it’s the first time international airlines are allowed to land in KSA.

Earlier this week it was reported that the third phase of Umrah pilgrimage resumption for Muslims belonging to foreign countries has started.

The Saudi Arabia government announced fresh measures for the Umrah pilgrimage, which was suspended for six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The barricade placed around the Kaaba and the holy Black Stone will remain in its place and visitors will be prevented from touching them.

Masjid al-Haram will be disinfected 10 times a day, while quarantine rooms have already been established for visitors having symptoms of COVID-19.

