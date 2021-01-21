KU to generate its own solar power from end January

KARACHI: A solar power generation project has been in its concluding phase at the University of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The solar power generation system will start functioning from January 25 this year to save precious funds of the university being spent to pay electricity bills of the city’s main public sector university.

Solar panels with 30 KW capacity for power generation being installed at the Arts Faculty of the Karachi University, according to officials.

The solar power generation project for the university was initiated in October 2020.

It is to be mentioned here that a solar power project at the university’s Department of Applied Chemistry was inaugurated in July 2019.

An expensive traditional power supply erodes limited funds provided to the university. In view of the fact the university authorities had decided to shift from a conservative source of energy to the solar power system to save the precious funds.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial governments as well as various NGOs in Pakistan working to extend electricity with solar and other alternate sources of energy to schools, other educational institutions and thousands of the off grid villages in Pakistan, where people have been still deprived of the power supply.

Comments

comments