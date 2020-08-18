Renowned British-Pakistani actor Kubra Khan revisited childhood memories from London.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet shared a video of her on the swings.

“I grew up on these swings. Growing up I’d spend hours.. listening to music and daydreaming about Lord knows what. Years down.. Not much has changed,” she said.

Khan completed her caption with the hashtag ‘aren’t we all kids inside’.

Before acting in films, the starlet worked as a fashion model in London where she was raised.

She has many hit films to her credit including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2. She was also seen in a Bollywood film Welcome to Karachi in 2015.

Khan has also worked in various Pakistani dramas. She will be seen on the silver screen again soon in director Nadeem Baig’s upcoming romantic-comedy film .

Comments

comments