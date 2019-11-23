Kubra Khan opens up about her spiritual journey

Renowned British-Pakistan actress Kubra Khan recently opened up about her spiritual journey and why she took a back seat from work.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, she shared a lot has changed in the past year and there are reasons for it. “Everyone goes through this at some point in their life when they have that pivotal point. And everything just kind of turns 180 degrees and I think I went through that in the last year,” she said.

Khan said she is quite content with where she is today and the kind of person she has become. “Obviously I am still trying my hardest to become a better person everyday but I am more content and more at peace today than I ever was before.”

The 26-year-old actress said that in life, people experience things that give them insight from a third person’s point of view. “I feel like seeing myself in that position as a third person, I kind of realized that there are certain things that I kind of need to step back on as well,” she said.

She added “So I took a little break from work, I took a break from socializing as well.”

About whether she feels the pressure of being hailed as the next big actress after doing successful projects she explained “I was never in the industry for the competition to be very honest, I know its such a cliche thing to say.”

“Maybe for a short period of time, I wanted my dramas to do better than others but that’s a normal thing to feel. At the same time though, I think when I took that back seat I realised I am not in competition with anybody,” she continued.

The starlet believes in being a good human being before anything else. “Let’s face it, I could have 50 awards today, I could have Oscars and I could be like the next big thing, but if I am not a good human being, what does that all stand for?” she said.

She said this why last year stood out for her because “I had this spiritual awakening where money, materialistic things, money, and fame—all of that ofcourse is a part of our world….but I can’t take it anywhere with me and these awards are not going to hold any value infront of Allah.”

“On my death bed, I don’t want to be scared to face my lord,” she further said.

Speaking about her success in a short span of time, she said when you get something so quickly and people are hailing your name “you just start believing you are something you are not.”

Kubra shared that she felt like a misfit when she came from London to work in Pakistan’s showbiz industry because people thought she is from outside and can’t speak Urdu.

Following the success of her movies, including Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, the actress was told by her industry fellows to accelerate but she thought “Now is the time to slow down.”

She believes the race will continue because somebody else will take her position tomorrow and so on, but if a person doesn’t have peace of mind and contentment then, “what are you getting out of it?”

Comments

comments