Kulbhushan consular access: No restriction on language imposed, meeting recorded

ISLAMABAD: In light of the International Court of Justice’s decision, Pakistan granted India “unimpeded and uninterrupted consular access” to convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav on Monday, the Foreign Office said in a statement today.

“Gaurav Ahluwalia, Charge d’ Affairs of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, availed consular Access which was provided in line with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, ICJ verdict and the laws of Pakistan,” the FO said.

It said consular access was provided at 12noon and lasted for two hours as officials of the Government of Pakistan were present during the meeting.

“On Indian request, there was no restriction on the language of communication. In order to ensure transparency and in line with standard operating procedures, and as conveyed to the Indian side in advance, the access was recorded,” the statement read.

“As a responsible member of the international community and in line with our international commitments, Pakistan has provided un-impeded, uninterrupted consular access to India to Commander Jadhav.”

