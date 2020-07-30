IHC to hear govt’s plea seeking legal counsel for Kulbhushan on August 3

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday set August 3 as the date to hear the case pertaining to the appointment of legal representative for Indian spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav, ARY News reported.

As per details, the IHC has constituted a bench to hear plea submitted by the federal government under Presidential Ordinance for the appointment of legal representative for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav against his sentence.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case on the government’s plea on August 3.

Last week, the federal government had filed a petition in Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking appointment of legal representative for Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The petition was filed by the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice.

Earlier on July 17, it emerged that Pakistan had decided to provide consular access to convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav for a third time.

The development comes a day after Islamabad granted second consular access to Jadhav.

The sources relayed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had conveyed the decision to the Indian High Commission in Islamabad and is awaiting its response to the offer.

Jadhav has been in Pakistan’s custody following his arrest from Balochistan in a counter-intelligence operation on March 3, 2016. During investigation, he confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities inside Pakistan that resulted in the loss of many precious human lives.

He also made important revelations about RAW’s role in sponsoring state terrorism in Pakistan.

