Indian citizen Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav was born in the city of Sangli in the Indian state of Maharashtra on April 15, 1969, according to a medical report released by the Foreign Office.

Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016, apprehended him as an ‘on-duty RAW agent’ from Balochistan. Jadhav confessed, in his statement, that he is currently a serving officer in the Indian Navy, working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan ─ a claim India has denied.

The operative had contacts with banned organizations and was working on plans to break Karachi and Balochistan away from Pakistan and to sabotage the billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

On March 25, a day after the arrest, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian man arrested from Balochistan has no connection with the government, however, admitted that Kulbhushan Yadav is a former officer of the Indian navy.

On April 10 2017, Cheif of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa conﬁrmed his death sentence awarded by Field General Court Martial (FGCM).

The spy was tried through (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence.

He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage / sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.

India had moved the International Court of Justice on May 2017, after Mr Jadhav, 48, was sentenced to death by a military court on charges of espionage.

A 10-member bench of the International Court of Justice on May 18, 2017 had restrained Pakistan from executing Mr Jadhav till adjudication of the case.

In its written plea, India had highlighted Pakistan’s violation of the Vienna Convention by not giving consular access to Mr Jadhav, arguing that the convention did not say that such access would not be available to an individual arrested on espionage charges.

In response, Pakistan through its counter-memorial on December 1, 2017 told the ICJ that the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963 applied only to legitimate visitors and did not cover clandestine operations.

Pakistan has also presented evidence obtained from Commander Jadhav after his arrest and during the criminal process leading to his conviction as amply demonstrating his activities in fomenting terrorism and engaging in espionage in Pakistan.

A verdict in the case is due to be announced by the ICJ shortly.

