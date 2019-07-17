THE HAGUE: The International Court of Justice is delivering its judgement in Indian ‘spy’ Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case in in the Hague city’s Great Hall of Justice.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The court has rejected most of the remedies sought by India, including annulment of military court decision convicting Jadhav, his release and safe passage to India.

The court, however, directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences

The court had reserved its judgement in the case back in February.

What Pakistan and India demanded

The agents of Pakistan and India made the following submissions to the ICJ.

For India

The Government of India requests this Court to adjudge and declarethat, Pakistan acted in egregious breach of Article36 of the Vienna Conventionon Consular Relations, 1963 (Vienna Convention) in:

Failing to inform India, without delay, of the detention of Jadhav.

Failing to inform Jadhav of his rights under Article36 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963;

Declining access to Jadhav by consular officers of India, contrary to their right to visit Jadhav, while under custody, detention or in prison, and to converse and correspond with him, or to arrange for his legal representation.and that pursuant to the foregoing trial.

Declare that the sentence by Pakistan’s Military Court arrived at, in brazen defiance of the Vienna Convention rights under Article36, particularly Article36 paragraph1

Direct it to release the Indian National, Jadhav, forthwith, and to facilitate his safe passage toIndia; In the alternative, and if this Court were to find that Jadhav is not to be released, then annul the decision of the Military Court and restrain Pakistan from giving effect to the sentence awarded by the Military Court, or in the further alternative.

Direct it to take steps to annul the decision of the military court, as may be available to it under the laws in force in Pakistan, and in either event

Direct a trial under the ordinary law before civilian courts, after excluding his confession that was recorded without affording consular access, and in strict conformity with the provisions of the ICCPR, with full consular access and with a right to India to arrange for his legal representation.

For Pakistan

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan respectfully requests the Court, for the reasons set out in Pakistan’s written pleadings and in its oral submissions made in the course of these hearings, to declare India’s claim inadmissible.

Further or in the alternative, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan respectfully requests the Court to dismiss India’s claim in its entirety.

Jadhav’s arrest and death sentence

Pakistani security agencies on March 24, 2016 apprehended an ‘on-duty RAW agent’ from Balochistan. The suspect was said to be an officer of the Indian navy working for the covert agency to destabilize Pakistan.

The operative had contacts with banned organizations and was working on plans to break Karachi and Balochistan away from Pakistan, and to sabotage the billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

On March 25, a day after the arrest, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian man arrested from Balochistan has no connection with the government, however, admitted that Kulbhushan Yadav is a former officer of the Indian navy.

“He (Jadhav) acquired premature retirement from the Indian navy and since then the government has nothing to do with him,” said Vikas Swarup, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, requesting Pakistan to grant counsellor access to the ‘arrested Indian citizen’.

On April 10, COAS, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa conﬁrmed his death sentence awarded by Field General Court Martial (FGCM).

The spy was tried through (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence.

Jadhav was tried by FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of ofﬁcial Secret Act of 1923. FGCM found Kulbushan Sudhir Yadhav guilty of all the charges.

He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage / sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi.

Comments

comments