Kumail Nanjiani reveals epic body transformation for Marvel’s ‘Eternals’
Pakistani-American stand-up comedian, actor and writer Kumail Nanjiani has revealed his epic body transformation for an upcoming Marvel movie.
The 41-year-old actor will be seen in The Eternals, an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name.
Taking to Instagram, the talented comedian debuted his new build and admitted “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are.”
“You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked,” he wrote.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
He went onto thank the multiple trainers he worked with to achieve this build, the catering service and his wife, writer Emily V. Gordon.
“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time,” he said.
Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film is scheduled for a November 2020 release. It stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek, among others.
Kumail Nanjiani last show, HBO’s Silicon Valley wrapped up its run earlier this month. He and his wife are currently working on an anthology series for Apple TV+ called Little America, which will tell stories featuring immigrants.