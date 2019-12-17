Kumail Nanjiani reveals epic body transformation for Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Pakistani-American stand-up comedian, actor and writer Kumail Nanjiani has revealed his epic body transformation for an upcoming Marvel movie.

The 41-year-old actor will be seen in The Eternals, an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name.

Taking to Instagram, the talented comedian debuted his new build and admitted “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are.”

“You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked,” he wrote.

He went onto thank the multiple trainers he worked with to achieve this build, the catering service and his wife, writer Emily V. Gordon.

“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time,” he said.

Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film is scheduled for a November 2020 release. It stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, and Salma Hayek, among others.

Kumail Nanjiani last show, HBO’s Silicon Valley wrapped up its run earlier this month. He and his wife are currently working on an anthology series for Apple TV+ called Little America, which will tell stories featuring immigrants.

