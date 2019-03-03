Indian forces siege Kupwara district for over 56 hours: Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD: Mishal Malik, the wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik, said on Sunday that Indian troops surrounded Kupwara district, located in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, for more than two days, ARY News reported.

Mishal Malik condemned oppressive tactics of Indian authorities, saying that the occupation forces sieged Kupwara district for over 56 hours and breached the sanctity of citizens’ houses.

Malik said that three Kashmiris were martyred so far during search operations and women being harassed by the occupation forces.

Read More: Yasin Malik arrested by Indian troops in a major crackdown against Kashmiri leaders

She objurgated unprecedented atrocities against Kashmiris as their houses were now being torched and Hurriyet leaders were already taken into custody.

Earlier on Saturday, Mishal Malik had demanded New Delhi government to release Kashmiri leaders in response to Pakistan’s decision for handing back arrested Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman as a peace gesture.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Yasin Malik is also facing detention after being arrested by Indian troops on February 23.

