Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Sabah passes away

Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died after a long illness at the age of 91. He had ruled the country for nearly 15 years.

It is with great sorrow the royal court announces the death of the emir, confirmed Kuwaiti television.

He was expected to be succeeded by his 83-year-old half-brother and crown prince, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed.

In July, Sheikh Sabah was flown to the United States for medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.

Sheikh Sabah came to power in January 2006, after Emir Sheikh Saad al-Abdullah stepped down just nine days into his rule as parliament moved to depose him on health grounds.

He had been prime minister under the previous Emir, Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, and for several years had been seen as the de facto ruler.

Before then, he served as foreign minister from 1963 to 1991 and from 1992 to 2003.

Kuwait has been ruled by the Sabah family for the past 260 years.

