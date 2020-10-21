ISLAMABAD: The federal government has started fulfilling its promise for providing employment to nationals in foreign countries as the first batch of 221 health professionals will depart for Kuwait on Thursday (tomorrow) after 10 years, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A batch of 221 health professionals including doctors, nurses and technicians will depart for Kuwait from Pakistan tomorrow as the country will provide services of a total of 600 medical workers to the Gulf country.

The second batch will comprise 200 more health professionals following an agreement signed between Pakistan and Kuwait in July.

Special Assitant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfiqar Bukhari, has met Kuwait Ambassador to Pakistan Abdul Rahman.

During a virtual address to the health professionals, Zulfiqar Bukhari termed it a historical moment for Pakistan after the restoration of exporting labour-power to Kuwait. He asked health professionals that they will serve as the ambassador of Pakistan in the Gulf country.

He added that the health professionals employed in Kuwait will act as assistance for more Pakistanis to get employment there. He said that Pakistan is determined for the development of Kuwait and it will continue to send skilful nationals to the Gulf country in line with its vision 2035.

Kuwait is willing to provide employment to more than 1,000 health professionals and no skilful person was sent to Gulf countries during the last 10 years, said Bukhari. It is the government’s priority to provide services of skilful persons to member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Kuwait Ambassador Abdul Rahman thanked the Pakistani government for providing services of its healthcare professionals in a difficult time. He vowed that the skillful persons from Pakistan will get complete facilities during their stay in Kuwait.

In a statement, Zulfiqar Bukhari said Pakistan has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Japan for employment of Pakistanis. 500,000 jobs will be created in Japan during the next three to five years besides opportunities in the United Kingdom (UK), South Korea and Germany.

