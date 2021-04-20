Kuwait extends nationwide curfew to curb spread of Covid-19

The Kuwaiti government announced to extend the partial curfew until the end of Ramadan in efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

According to a decision announced by the Kuwaiti government, the curfew hours will remain unchanged, from 7 pm and 5 am local time, until the end of the holy month Ramazan.

The 10-hour curfew was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 as Kuwait is seeing a second wave since February. A 12-hour partial curfew was put in place on March 7 and then the hours were reduced after a few weeks.

The government also urged residents and citizens to assume social responsibility and get the Covid-19 vaccine, saying it is the only way to reduce deaths and infections as well as pressure on ICUs.

On April 1, the Kuwaiti government decided to further shorten the curfew by one hour to last between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m., and allow walk inside residential areas between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. from April 8 to April 22.

As for restrictions on mosques, taraweeh prayers (conducted after the isha prayers) have been limited to 15 minutes. In addition, iftar charity meals have been banned at mosques this year to limit gatherings.

