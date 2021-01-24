Kuwait introduces new hiring mechanism to reduce expats in public sector

Kuwait City: The Kuwait Minister of Trade and Commerce, Faisal Al Medlej, revealed that the Civil Service Bureau has prepared a report to reduce the number of expats working in the public sector.

According to foreign media outlet, Civil Service Bureau has prepared a technical report on the mechanism of staffing the government agencies in order to achieve Kuwaitization, a governmental policy aimed at creating a 100 per cent Kuwaiti workforce.

The report pointed out that several government agencies are required to reduce the number of expats and replace them with Kuwaitis annually.

Within two years, five specialities should achieve 100 per cent of Kuwaitization. Other specialties, like education and criminal forensics, should reach 97 per cent Kuwaitization.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Kuwaitization policy, which was first introduced in 2017, works towards creating a Kuwaiti majority workforce, in the public sector, by 2021.

Back in November, the Ministry of Social Affairs terminated the contract of 120 expats.

