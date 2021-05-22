COVID: Private school teachers may fly back to Kuwait starting August

KUWAIT CITY: The State of Kuwait will allow the return of private school teachers into the country starting from August after months of travel restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, local media reported.

A ministerial committee tasked with grappling with the Covid-19 menace has approved a request from a Kuwaiti private schools owners’ union to allow teaching and administrative staff an entry back into the country, the local newspaper said.

The concerned official in the Kuwaiti cabinet Osama Al Deij notified the Interior Ministry of the committee’s approval on teaching and administrative employees’ entry, starting from August 1 in preparation for the new school year, according to the report.

Steps will be taken to issue entry visas and work permits for them while observing health precautions, it added.

Earlier this month, Kuwait lifted a partial health curfew that lasted more than two months to limit the COVID-19 amid efforts for a gradual return to normal life in the country.

Separately reported today, tourist magnet Spain will let people from anywhere in the world who are vaccinated against COVID-19 enter the country from June 7, hoping to galvanize a recovery in the devastated tourism sector.

The world’s second most visited country before the pandemic hit, foreign tourism to Spain plunged 80% last year as restrictions brought leisure travel to a virtual standstill, leaving its beaches, palaces and hotels almost deserted.

Entry will be allowed to vaccinated travellers regardless of their country of origin, and notably from the United States, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Friday at Madrid’s FITUR international tourism trade fair.

