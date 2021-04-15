Kuwaiti curfew violator flees after pointing gun at policemen

CAIRO: A Kuwaiti motorist, who had violated a nighttime curfew in force to limit COVID-19 spread, managed to flee after pointing a gun at policemen.

Last week, the Kuwaiti government extended a partial health curfew until April 22, while curtailing its hours. The curfew was originally due to end last Thursday.

According to Kuwaiti media, initially, security personnel, manning a checkpoint in charge of enforcing the curfew in the area of Al Mangaf in Al Ahmadi governorate, had chased the man who was driving a car and stopped him, a security source said.

“The motorist immediately pointed a firearm at them and threatened to kill them if they try to arrest him,” the source added.

“The offender then pointed his firearm at the head of one of the patrol personnel and demanded them to release him,” the source said.

Afterward, the offender managed to flee the scene in his car to an unknown destination. The patrol personnel reported the incident to the Al Mangaf police station.

Prosecutors registered the incident as a criminal case of attempted murder and making a threat with a firearm, media reported said. Police have launched a manhunt for the fugitive.

