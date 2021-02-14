Labourer tortured to death in Pakpattan over land dispute

PAKPATTAN: Four influential men tortured a labourer to death in Pakpattan over land dispute on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The labourer was tortured to death in a nearby village in Pakpattan by four influential men when he was working in the fields.

The heirs of the deceased man reached Ahmedyar police station to lodge the case but were denied. They later staged a protest against the police and chanted slogans.

Speaking on the occasion, the heirs of the labourer said that their youth was tortured to death over a land dispute and appealed to the concerned high-ups to take notice of the matter and provide justice to them.

Meanwhile, the police have said that the case would be lodged after the autopsy report.

