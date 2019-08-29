Court grills jail authorities over non-availability of AC and fridge for Zardari

RAWALPINDI: Hearing a petition filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari over court orders not being followed, the court during proceedings directed jail superintendent to provide better living amenities to the PPP leader.

According to details, Zardari’s lawyer, Latif Khosa presented his arguments that the co-chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was not being given the amenities that had been agreed upon and instructed by the court during previous hearings.

Asif Zardari was awarded ‘better class’ facilities which included installation of an Air Conditioner and a fridge in the politician’s jail.

The Accountability Court has sought answers from the jail superintendent tomorrow over failing to comply with court orders to provide the needful.

Earlier on August 20, The accountability court rejected petitions filed by former president Asif Ali Zardari, and his sister Faryal Talpur for provision of A-class facilities in jail, ARY News reported.

Petitioners counsel Farooq H Naek and Sardar Latif Khosa while pleading the case argued that the constitution guarantees facilities to a former president for life.

“He is heart patient and the court had given him permission to keep an attendant with him in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody,” his counsel said.

