SHEIKHUPURA: A woman police constable, Faiza Nawaz, who had been slapped in public by a lawyer in Ferozewala, clarified that she has not tendered her resignation as earlier reported by the media.

While talking to ARY News on Monday, the lady constable said “I may resign” if the situation of the case remains the same, because she has a family. Faiza elucidated that she has not yet resigned from her job.

She further told ARY News that the case against the lawyer has not been dismissed, “he has only been granted a bail. Moreover, the lady officer said that her department has also taken action on the matter.

Nevertheless, her department is also being pressurized by the lawyer community, Faiza added.

Earlier on September 7, a lawyer, named Ahmed Mukhtar, who has now been taken under custody for hitting Police Constable Faiza Nawaz, reportedly walked free of the charges levied against him due to a writing error in the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident.

Advocate Ahmed Mukhtar is accused of slapping Police Constable Faiza Nawaz, when she told him not to park his car at a checkpoint.

