Lady Gaga might be a part of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. might reunite American singer turned actress Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Gaga has been approached for the threequel in which she is expected to play Rocket Raccoon’s love interest.

“There is a very strong possibility that Lady Gaga and Bradley will be working together again on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Only some cast names have been released, but word is that Bradley will reprise his role of Rocket Raccoon and Gaga will play his love interest,” an insider revealed.

Raccoon’s character will be voiced by Cooper this time around too. The movie’s casting is underway but the release date hasn’t been confirmed yet.

The duo featured in A Star Is Born’s 2018 remake. Rumours are afloat that Cooper’s split with former wife Irina Shayk was due to his alleged closeness with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga.

