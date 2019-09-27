Lahore’s abducted child escapes to police safety in Karachi

KARACHI: An abducted child of Lahore reached to police safety in Karachi after escaping from his kidnappers, ARY News reported on Friday.

The citizens found a child crying at railway station and informed the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC). The CPLC officials handed over the child to Tipu Sultan police station, SSP East Police said.

Child Hamza 14, informed the police, that his family is living in Lahore’s Darogha Wala area. He was on his way to school on Wednesday when some people in a black car kidnapped him.

“The abductors brought me to Karachi (in car) and when they stopped at Drigh Road to take food, I escaped from the car and run to a train and climbed aboard,” Hamza told the police.

“The Police has achieved information of the child’s family and he will be safely taken to his home to be handed over to the family,” SSP Karachi East Police Azfar Mahesar told the media.

