Lahore administration recovers grabbed land from PML-N leader

LAHORE: The district administration in a joint operation with the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered illegally grabbed land worth billions of rupees, from PML-N leader Saiful-Malook Khokhar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Lahore district administration in the final phase of the operation recovered 80 kanal land worth billions of rupees, from the illegal possession of Saiful-Malook Khokhar.

The recovered land has been declared ‘Nazool Land’ and will be used in the public interest projects, an anti-corruption official said.

The Anti-corruption establishment Punjab had registered a case against Khokhar, a former MPA, on the request of Lahore’s deputy commissioner, officials said.

An Anti-Corruption Court on Saturday granted interim bail to Saiful-Malook Khokhar and Raja Arshad till December 10.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab has booked PML-N leader and Ex- MPA from Lahore over charges of corruption and tax evasion.

The court has also summoned the case record from the anti-corruption establishment.

The PML-N leader has been accused of causing loss to the national exchequer through fraud and forgery with non-payment of property tax over allotment of a plot.

