LAHORE: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Friday thwarted a drug smuggling bid at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the ASF officials, the ice heroin was seized from a passenger identified as Sohail, during scanning of his luggage. The ASF seized 7 kilograms of ice heroin.

He was travelling to Dubai via the Lahore airport through a private airline’s flight EK- 624.

On Feb 6, Airport Security Force (ASF) on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from New Islamabad Airport and recovered the drugs worth Rs 10 million from a passenger.

According to ASF authorities, a resident of Azad Kashmir Mohammad Sagheer was intercepted during the scrutiny process at the Islamabad airport.

During a thorough checking process, it was found that he concealed brown heroin in utensils aimed at smuggling the drug from the Birmingham-bound flight.

Read More: ANF foils drug smuggling bid at Karachi airport, arrests passenger

During measurement, it was found that the drug was over two kilograms and is worth upto Rs 10 million in the international market.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities for further investigations.

Comments

comments