Fog causes disruption in flight schedule at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Several domestic and international flights were cancelled and suspended due to foggy weather at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The flight schedule was disrupted following the foggy situation in Lahore which led to cancellation and suspension of several domestic and international flights today.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight numbers 304 and 306 coming from Karachi have been cancelled while the flight number 307 departing to Karachi was also cancelled.

A private airline’s flight departing to Dubai from Lahore airport was cancelled as well followed by the cancellation of foreign airlines’ flights from Muscat and Dubai.

The outbound flights to Istanbul, London, Kuwait, Doha, Abu Dhabi were also delayed for departure besides the arrival of other flights of foreign airlines.

