LAHORE: Soaring number of serious coronavirus cases have increased bed occupancy in hospitals in Punjab, citing provincial health department, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In 16 government hospitals 47.1 percent intensive care unit ventilators have been occupied due to persistent surge in the number of critical patients of coronavirus, a report compiled by the provincial health department said.

In government hospitals 31.5 high dependency units (HDUs) and oxygenated beds have been occupied, according to the report.

At Services Hospital the occupancy of ICU ventilators has reached to 81.3 percent of the total capacity, while occupancy of oxygen beds in the hospital has reached to 67.9 pct of the capacity.

At Mayo Hospital the occupancy of ICU ventilators has reached to 74.7 percent of the total capacity, while occupancy of oxygen beds in the hospital has reached to 51.2 pct of the capacity.

At Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) the occupancy of ICU ventilators has reached to 25 percent of the total capacity, while occupancy of oxygen beds in the hospital has reached to 38.5 pct of the capacity, according to the report.

The Corona Expert Advisory Group (CEAG) Chairman Dr Mahmood Shaukat has said that the intensive phase of novel coronavirus could continue from the end of December to February.

“The death toll by the disease could enhance with increasing number of the serious patients of the virus,” Prof Shaukat said.

“The local transmission of the virus in Lahore has reached to above 90 pct,” he added.

