Lahore court acquits couple in lady doctor’s murder case

LAHORE: A Lahore court on Saturday acquitted a couple in a case pertaining to the 2014 murder of a lady doctor of Sheikh Zaid Hospital Lahore, ARY News reported.

Additional Sessions Judge Rai Nawaz Marth announced the judgement which he had previously reserved after hearing arguments from the defence and prosecution sides.

He exonerated the couple from murder charges by giving them the benefit of doubt.

Suspects Dr Naeem and his wife Dr Amber Noureen from the same medical facility the deceased belonged to were booked in the case registered with the Muslim Town police station under section 302 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in 2014.

The FIR was registered on a complaint of a brother of the deceased, Aslam.

According to the prosecution, Dr Naeem and his wife were accused of administering a poisonous injection to Dr Shazia.

However, the accused maintained before the court that Dr Shazia wanted to marry Dr Naeem who was already married at that time, after which she became dejected and committed suicide by injecting poison into her body.

