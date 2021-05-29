LAHORE: In a major achievement, a team of doctors successfully performed surgery on 18 children suffering from the cerebral palsy disease for the first time in Pakistan, enabling them to move their legs and hands, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to details, the first surgery of the selective dorsal rhizotomy was performed by Prof Dr Nadeem Malik and his team at a private hospital.

“We have performed 18 operations in total, enabling the children with disabilities to move their legs and hands,” said the pediatric surgeon, who added that the children were previously unable to move freely and were restricted to wheelchairs.

Another doctor at the hospital, Dr. Sabir said that they were ready to carry out surgeries in other parts of the country and share their techniques and expertise on selective dorsal rhizotomy surgery with others to overcome the disease, which is caused owing to birth defects.

What is Cerebral palsy?

Cerebral palsy is a non-progressive condition that is not contagious or hereditary and is usually caused by a lack of oxygen supply to the brain, before, during, or shortly after birth.

Read More: Lahore doctors successfully stitch hole in child’s heart without surgery

The oxygen deficiency affects the child’s coordination and it can be from mild to severe, making it difficult for the child to practice skills of daily life. The intelligence is not necessarily affected.

Comments

comments