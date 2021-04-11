Lahore becomes Pakistan’s first polio-free city

LAHORE: In a major achievement against the crippling virus, Lahore has become the first polio-free city in the country, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, the Lahore deputy commissioner claimed that the fifth environmental sample taken from the city for the poliovirus has tested negative. Earlier four environmental samples for the virus had tested negative, he added.

On the occasion, he paid rich tribute to the doctors, polio workers, and the parents for making the city polio-free.

Read More: Around 3.5m children immunized during nationwide anti-polio drive

Earlier on April 3, around 3.5 million children were vaccinated during the first four days of the nationwide polio immunization campaign in Pakistan.

A five-day nationwide polio eradication campaign had begun across the country on March 29 to vaccinate over 40.1 million children under five years of age.

As many as 2,90000 polio workers were administering anti-polio drops across the country, while coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being fully enforced. Security forces were providing foolproof security to the teams to avoid any eventuality.

Comments

comments