Lahore: Govt files cases over finding Dengue larvae in buildings

LAHORE: The district authorities have registered cases against a hospital, bank and school after finding dengue larvae in premises, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Lahore district authorities have vowed to take stern action over finding dengue larvae breeding at a place in the city.

The city officials registered cases against managements of a private hospital, a bank and a school after finding dengue larvae at the buildings.

Dengue control spray teams visited these premises along with district officials and found dengue mosquitoes larvae over there during checking.

Punjab Minister for Environment earlier said that the government was fully prepared to deal with dengue threat and preventive measures were being taken on emergent basis in those areas of the province where dengue cases had been reported.

He was talking in a meeting regarding anti-dengue campaign. He said that modern techniques were being utilized to eradicate dengue larvae.

In order to control dengue larvae breeding, timely disposal of garbage in addition to the indoor and outdoor spray in hospitals and other buildings should be ensured, he stressed.

