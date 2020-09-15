Lahore’s Gujjar Pura becomes safe heaven for outlaws

LAHORE: Several police torture cells have been unearthed in Lahore’s area of Gujjar Pura, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The place is said to be a safe heaven for the outlaws, where the police have failed to maintain law and order. Former SHO Gujjar Pura Raza Jaffri was removed from his post by the then CCPO Lahore over his failure in maintaining law and order.

Several torture cells being run by police have been also found. It was learnt that there are several First Information Reports (FIRs) of drug-peddling and dacoities are registered in the area.

It was further revealed that police and the influential in the past were patronising the rapist gang.

Station Head Officer (SHO) Gujjar Pura, Shahzeb has failed to control over the law and order situation in the area and in this regard he has been served several show-cause notices by the high-ups of the police department.

Due to poor record, SHO Shahzeb has failed to get promotion from the last 15 years.

It may be noted that it was the area of Gujjar Pura, where a woman was brutally gang-raped in front of her children after her car ran out of fuel at the Lahore Motorway last week.

