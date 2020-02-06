LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday summoned Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in child recovery case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The LHC conducted hearing of a petition filed by a mother of three-year-old missing child Abdul Rafay.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shohaib Dastagir appeared before the court on orders of LHC Judge. During the hearing, the LHC judge expresses displeasure over the response of IGP Punjab in child recovery case.

“If IGP Punjab attitude is like this than what we can expect from others,” remarked LHC judge, adding that if anything happens to child all concerned authorities will be responsible for the loss.

Read More: CM Buzdar orders action against companies selling substandard fairness creams

“How much time you needed to recover the child? asked court. At which the IGP Punjab requested the court to give him further two weeks for recovering child.

Comments

comments