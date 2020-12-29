Lahore hospital inquires staff over gratification from Covid patients

LAHORE: The city’s Services Hospital has instituted an inquiry to look into allegations of taking money from Covid-19 patients in ICU, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The families of coronavirus patients have complained to the medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital that the staff of the medical facility in three shifts, taking money from families for feeding and caring their patients admitted at the intensive care unit (ICU).

The hospital’s MS, Dr Iftikhar, has constituted a committee of three members to inquire into the complaint.

The committee will complete its inquiry in two days and will submit report to the hospital administration.

