LAHORE: A motorist in Lahore dragged a traffic warden on the bonnet of his car after the latter asked him for the vehicle’s document to levy a fine for tinted glasses.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras. CCTV footage, available with ARY News, shows the moving vehicle with tinted glasses dragging the traffic cop who is clinging to its windscreen. The driver later throws off the warden and speeds away. Luckily, he remained unhurt.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered against the owner of the vehicle on the traffic warden’s complaint with efforts being made to trace him with the help of CCTV cameras installed across the provincial capital as part of the Safe City project.

According to the FIR, the driver of the vehicle misbehaved with the warden when the latter asked him for the vehicle’s document to fine him for driving a car with tinted glasses. But, instead of providing the same, he hit the warden with his car and dragged him when he fell on the car’s bonnet.

