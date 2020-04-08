Mughalpura declared ‘red zone’ after detection of COVID-19 cases

LAHORE: The district administration has declared Punjab’s Mughalpura area as red zone for coronavirus pandemic after the detection of four COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

After the emergence of new cases of virus, the administration has closed Mughalpura Railway Workshop (loco shed) and sealed four streets of the area.

Moreover, the health authorities have commenced screening of suspected COVID-19 patients in the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan witnessed a steep rise in coronavirus infections as tally jumped to 4,187 besides a visible increase in death toll up to 58 till Wednesday evening, according to the national dashboard.

The highest count is recorded in Punjab that has surpassed 2,132 out of the total coronavirus standing at 4,183 till Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the provincial government extended the ban on pillion riding till April 14 amid rising number of coronavirus cases.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab home department, the province-wide ban on pillion riding has been extended till April 14 to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The COVID-19 count in Sindh reached 932, 500 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 211 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), 210 in Balochistan, 83 in Islamabad and 28 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

