News anchor in Lahore tests positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: A 24-year-old news anchor of a private media outlet in Lahore tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the tally of the confirmed cases in Punjab has jumped to 497, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The number of the COVID-19 cases is increasing sharply in Punjab, as another media worker has been tested positive in the province. Earlier two producers of the private news channel were tested positive for the virus.

Total number of cases stand at 497 in the province, while 5 deaths have been reported so far, in the province due to coronavirus.

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar announces lockdown in Punjab

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in his tweet had confirmed the fifth death in the province.

He further said the number of the cases at the DGK quarantine is 207, Multan quarantine 46, Lahore 115, Gujrat 48, Gujranwala 9, Jhelum 19, Rawalpindi 14, Multan 3, Faisalabad 10, DGK 5, Mandibahuddin 3, Sargodha 2, Nankanasahib 2 & Mianwali 2 and Narowal, RYK, Attock, Bahawalnagar & Khushab have one case each.

