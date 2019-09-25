Lahore: One killed, five injured in armed clash between two groups

LAHORE: At least one person shot dead and five others received injuries following an armed fight between two groups in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Police officials told media that the incident took place at Joyshah Road situated in the vicinity of Sanda police station where two groups fought over a dispute. However, the reason for the fight is not ascertained so far.

Rescue teams have shifted the injured people and dead body to Mayo Hospital.

In another incident of crime, some influential persons brutally tortured a citizen in Kahna, a town located at Lahore’s Firozpur road.

The affected person has been identified as Yasin, claiming that he is a vegetable seller and he was brutally tortured by a group of influential people.

Yasin, in his statement, alleged that Tauseef and his accomplices brought him to their Dera and tortured him yesterday’s night. Yasin added that local police officials had rejected to registered against them.

Comments

comments