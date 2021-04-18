LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that a group of miscreants attacked Nawankot police station in Lahore and kidnapped 12 cops including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP), ARY NEWS reported.

“The miscreants were armed with petrol bombs and acid bottles and attacked the cops at the police station,” she said in her Twitter post besides also sharing a statement issued from the Punjab police on the entire episode.

آج صبح پٹرول بموں اور تیزاب کی بوتلوں سے لیس متشدد جتھے نواں کوٹ پولیس سٹیشن پر حملہ آور ہوئے۔ جہاں رینجرز اور پولیس اہلکار محبوس ہوگئے اور تقریباً 6پولیس اہلکار زخمی ہوئے۔ متشدد جتھے DSP نواں کوٹ سمیت 12پولیس والوں کو اسلحے کے زور پر اغواء کرکے اپنے مرکز میں لے گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/K8UFq4Xkv2 — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) April 18, 2021



She said the miscreants surrounded the Nawankot police station, where police and Rangers were staying and besides abducting 12 cops including a DSP, their attack led to the injuries to at least six policemen.

“The miscreants also stored 50,000 liters of fuel tanker at their Markaz,” the SACM said while rejecting that the Punjab government initiated any operation against the protestors.

“Police neither planned nor launched any operation,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said adding that the operation was launched in self-defense and in a bid to rescue the abducted cops and safeguard the public property.

She further said that the miscreants had already martyred six policemen and injured over 700 others after the latter tried to dismantle nationwide protests.

