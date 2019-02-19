Lahore police force minor boy to sit on heater in ‘punishment’

LAHORE: Lahore police allegedly subjected a nine-year-old boy to severe torture and forced him to sit on a heater with no clothes on his body, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Recounting the circumstances that led to his landing in police custody, the victim boy, identified as Ahmed, said a boy took him along to a mobile phone shop and asked the shop owner to let him take a phone set his home to show it to his family members as he (Ahmed) will stay at the shop until his return.

He said the boy introduced him to the shop owner as his younger brother.

“When he didn’t return, the shop owner handed me over to the police,” he said, adding that police officials kept asking him about the whereabouts of the boy.

He said he repeatedly told the police that he didn’t know the boy yet they subjected him to torture.

Read Also:Lahore police barred from firing at vehicles ‘that don’t stop at checkpoints’

The victim’s family said they had lodged a first information report regarding his disappearance at the Green Town police station. Three days after the registration of the case, the police called them to inform about the whereabouts of the minor boy.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of torture inflicted on the minor boy and sought a report from the Lahore police chief.

Condemning the incident, he directed that action be taken against the police officers responsible for it.

Comments

comments