Lahore police misbehave with young siblings publicly

LAHORE: In a shocking incident, Lahore police on Thursday made a young boy and his sister to do sit-ups on the street after they failed to produce their national identity cards, ARY News reported.

In a video, available with the ARY News, the two young siblings can be seen performing sit-ups while holding their earlobes in front of a police mobile.

The girl told ARY News that she was on her way home accompanied by her brother on a motorcycle after completing her work at a factory. She said that the police officials interrupted them at a check post in the limits of Ghalib Market police station and asked them to show their CNICs.

“The police officials forced us to perform sit-ups as we could not produce the CNICs,” she said, adding that the policemen were recording video when they were doing sit-ups.

Her brother said, “After inflicting corporal punishment to us in public, the police officials took us to the Ghalib Market police station where they subjected us to torture.”

Sub Inspector Jamsheed ordered her sister to remove her sweater, the boy said adding that she was physically searched by the male police officer at the police station.

On the other hand, the police officials rejected all the allegations, saying that they shared a fake video on social media to defame the police.

