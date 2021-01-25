Police nab suspect who left female student’s body outside Lahore hospital

LAHORE: The police officials have arrested a suspect who allegedly fled along with his accomplice after leaving the body of the female student outside the emergency ward of Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital, ARY News reported on Monday.

Earlier, the body of a female student was recovered outside the emergency ward of Jinnah Hospital in Lahore yesterday which was sent medico-legal formalities by the police. The deceased female student was identified as Marium, a resident of Gujrat, whose body was later handed over to the relatives after conducting a post-mortem.

The initial post-mortem report revealed that the female student had allegedly died due to excessive bleeding during an unsafe abortion. Police said that the final post-mortem report will provide more facts regarding her death.

The police department initiated a hunt for two suspects appeared in the CCTV footage which showed them arriving at the hospital in a car. One of the suspects came out of the car to place the girl’s body outside the emergency ward and then they drove away from the scene.

The suspect who came out of the vehicle was identified as Usama, whereas, a search is underway for the second suspect.

According to police, the deceased girl was receiving education from Government College University and she had reportedly died after visiting a private medical university along with an unidentified person.

Police told media that evidence have been collected and the investigation was underway in all aspects including rape. They added that those involved in the student’s death case will be arrested soon.

